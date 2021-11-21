Dennis Quaid is once again dropping by “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, reminiscing about his iconic “Dennis Quaid is here!” prank from season six in 2008.

During the fan-favourite hidden camera prank, Ellen DeGeneres directed Quaid and a camera to walk into a Starbucks on the Warner Bros. lot. Loudly announcing “Dennis Quaid is here!”, DeGeneres instructed Quaid to make a number of bizarre statements in the third person while placing an unusual coffee order.

The prank has since become so famous “Dennis Quaid is here” has become not just a catchphrase for the actor but also the name of his official website. However, in a preview of Monday’s episode, Quaid, 67, reveals he almost said no to doing the prank.

Quaid recalls that he was already finished his interview with DeGeneres and was getting into his car to leave when he was asked to do the skit. The actor says he hesitated at first.

“A chill of fear went up my spine and that’s usually when I say yes,” he tells DeGeneres. “It means you’re getting out of your comfort zone.”

He continues: “It was really so much fun to do and it just came off like it did.”

The actor has since appeared in several pranks while on “Ellen”. Watch the original prank that started it all below.