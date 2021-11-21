“Bachelor” baby bliss!

“Bachelor in Paradise” couple Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch have officially welcomed their first child together.

On Sunday, the reality stars announced on Instagram that their first bundle of joy was born on over the weekend.

“November 20th 2:02am @astridloch made my dreams come true,” Wendt captioned a photo of their beautiful new addition.

Wendt continued: “She is my absolute hero for everything she went through the last 2 days in the hospital, and the last 2 years doing everything it took to get this perfect munchkin into the @thewendtgang 💛 I never thought a love like this existed.”

Loch also shared a snap of the couple’s first child, writing that their baby is “My whole world.”

The Bachelor Nation couple has yet to announce the sex of their baby.

Loch, 31, and Wendt, 37, announced that they were expecting their first child together on Mother’s Day and candidly opened up about their IVF journey.

The couple first met in 2018 on “Bachelor in Paradise”. Although they split on the show, they rekindled their romance and got engaged in 2019.