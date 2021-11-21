Frieda Pinto and Cody Tran are celebrating the birth of their first child.

Pinto took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo of their tiny baby boy, while wishing Tran a happy birthday.

“To see you become not just a Dad but Super-Dad makes me so emotional and fills me with joy,” began the actress. “It also gives this sleep deprived Mama a break and you have no idea how much I appreciate that! I am so grateful and in love with how we do life together. Love you madly.”

Finishing her post by revealing their son’s name, the “Slumdog Millionaire” star added, “Rumi-Ray you are one lucky boy!”

Sharing the same photo, Tran wrote, “Best birthday gift you could ever ask for. Thank you for our sweet boy. I’m in awe of you more and more every day. Watching you give birth to Rumi-Ray was truly a miracle, you are such a warrior.”

Pinto recently revealed that she and Tran eloped just over a year ago.

“One year ago I married this gorgeous man of my dreams. No, we were not keeping it a secret or anything. We were simply just enjoying life and happily shared the news with anyone who asked,” she explained.

“One day it felt so right and so genuinely aligned that we decided we wanted to make it official. This felt so special and fun and let’s be honest… it reflected the time in our world just perfectly!”