“Tiger King” felon Joseph “Joe Exotic” Maldonado-Passage has been transferred to a North Carolina federal medical facility for inmates ahead of schedule after being diagnosed with an “aggressive” form of prostate cancer. The move to the new facility was initially scheduled to happen later this month but instead occurred this week according to Exotic’s lawyer, John M. Phillips.
Exotic was transferred from Fort Worth, Texas medical facility via private plane to the Butner Federal Medical Center in North Carolina, his lawyer confirmed in a statement on Saturday.
READ MORE: Carole Baskin Sues Netflix Over ‘Unauthorized’ Footage In ‘Tiger King 2’, Loses Bid To Halt Release
“Joe informed me that his fears were true. He had been diagnosed with prostate cancer. As noted in Joe’s recent statements, he has been undergoing medical treatment and tests for a host of issues,” Phillips said in a statement earlier this month, announcing the plans to move him to a new facility. “The PSA test is a blood test used primarily to screen for prostate cancer. It was high months ago. He finally obtained biopsies. They revealed two cancerous areas. He is undergoing further testing,” he continued.
Updates on @joe_exotic – It has been a busy week for Joseph Maldonado. We expect his legal case will be escalating pretty soon. We are aware that federal agents are contacting witnesses. We urge every witness contacted by law enforcement to hire a lawyer. pic.twitter.com/edLxJYYtOU
— John M. Phillips (@JohnPhillips) November 20, 2021
Exotic shared his diagnosis in a statement that was released on his Instagram account.
“Everyone, It is with a sad face that I have to tell you the doctors called me in today to break the news that my prostate biopsy came back with an aggressive cancer, I am still waiting on the results from other test [sic] as well,” he wrote.
“Right now I don’t want anyone’s pity and I’m sure Carole Will have her own party over this!” he wrote, referencing Carole Baskin, the Florida big cat crusader he was convicted of orchestrating a murder-for-hire plot against. Exotic is currently serving a 22-year sentence for various crimes including the murder-for-hire plot documented in season one of “Tiger King”.