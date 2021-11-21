“Tiger King” felon Joseph “Joe Exotic” Maldonado-Passage has been transferred to a North Carolina federal medical facility for inmates ahead of schedule after being diagnosed with an “aggressive” form of prostate cancer. The move to the new facility was initially scheduled to happen later this month but instead occurred this week according to Exotic’s lawyer, John M. Phillips.

Exotic was transferred from Fort Worth, Texas medical facility via private plane to the Butner Federal Medical Center in North Carolina, his lawyer confirmed in a statement on Saturday.

