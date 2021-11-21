Click to share this via email

Chris Martin of Coldplay (C) and (from L) J-Hope, Jin, V, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, and RM of BTS perform onstage during the 2021 American Music Awards

BTS and Coldplay delivered an out of this world performance during Sunday night’s American Music Awards.

For the first time ever, the superstar bands teamed up together on stage to perform their hit duet, “My Universe”.

“America, please! I know the crowd is about to get crazy,” said Cardi B, while introducing the special performance.

“Hold on, hold, This next performance is about to be huge! They have the biggest fans in the world. Performing together for the first time together, give it up for Coldplay and BTS.”

Coldplay has previously performed the song with a video of BTS in the background.

“My Universe” hit number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 after being released back in September.