Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean set the stage alight with a passionate performance during Sunday night’s American Music Awards.

The pair of country superstars teamed up to deliver their heartfelt duet, “If I Didn’t Love You”, during the star-studded event at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

READ MORE: Carrie Underwood Reveals Husband Mike Fisher’s Annoying Qualities: ‘I Must Really, Truly Love Him’

“If I Didn’t Love You” is Aldean’s second single from his upcoming 10th studio album.

READ MORE: Carrie Underwood Reacts To Vaccination Joke At CMAs After Her Husband Defends Aaron Rodgers

“Carrie was made for this song,” Aldean previously said of their duet.

“We were pretty close to finishing up this album, but this song came in and we knew we had to record it,” he continued. “I went ahead and put my vocals down while we asked Carrie in the meantime. Luckily she loved the song and it was kind of like a rocket from there. She did her thing like only Carrie can…and I don’t know how, but she made it sound even better than what we expected. It’s a really special song to start this album.”

Underwood also picked up the awards for Favourite Country Artist and Favourite Inspirational Artist during the ceremony.