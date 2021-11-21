Click to share this via email

(L-R) J-Hope, V, RM, Jimin, Suga, and Jungkook of BTS accept the Artist of the Year award

On Sunday night, the 2021 American Music Awards united some of the industry’s biggest musical acts at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, to celebrate the best in music. This year, Olivia Rodrigo made her AMAs debut earning seven nominations, including Artist of the Year and New Artist of The Year. The “deja vu” singer is followed by The Weeknd, who received six nominations.

Some of the other top nominees include Bad Bunny, Doja Cat and Giveon, who earned five nominations each, while BTS, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift and Drake were among the other notable nominees. The 2021 AMAs also recognized new categories this year, with awards handed out for Favorite Trending Song, Favorite Gospel Artist and Favorite Latin Duo or Group.

See the full list of winners below:

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande

BTS — **WINNER!

Drake

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

24kGoldn

Given

Masked Wolf

Olivia Rodrigo — **WINNER!

The Kid LAROI

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “DÁKITI”

Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”

Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More” — **WINNER!

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon “Peaches”

FAVORITE TRENDING SONG

Erica Banks “Buss It”

Måneskin “Beggin’”

Megan Thee Stallion “Body” — **WINNER!

Olivia Rodrigo “drivers license”

Popp Hunna “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)”

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave The Door Open”

Cardi B “Up”

Lil Nas X “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” — **WINNER!

Olivia Rodrigo “drivers license”

The Weeknd “Save Your Tears”

FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST

Drake

Ed Sheeran — **WINNER!

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift — **WINNER!

FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP

AJR

BTS — **WINNER!

Glass Animals

Maroon 5

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

FAVORITE POP ALBUM

Ariana Grande Positions

Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia

Olivia Rodrigo SOUR

Taylor Swift evermore — **WINNER!

The Kid LAROI F*CK LOVE

FAVORITE POP SONG

BTS “Butter” — **WINNER!

Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”

Dua Lipa “Levitating”

Olivia Rodrigo “drivers license”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande “Save Your Tears (Remix)”

FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Chris Stapleton

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan — **WINNER!

Luke Combs

*Morgan Wallen

FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Carrie Underwood — **WINNER!

Gabby Barrett

Kacey Musgraves

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP

Dan + Shay — **WINNER!

Florida Georgia Line

Lady A

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM

Chris Stapleton Starting Over

Gabby Barrett Goldmine — **WINNER!

Lee Brice Hey World

Luke Bryan Born Here Live Here Die Here

*Morgan Wallen Dangerous: The Double Album

FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG

Chris Stapleton “Starting Over”

Chris Young & Kane Brown “Famous Friends”

Gabby Barrett “The Good Ones” — **WINNER!

Luke Combs “Forever After All”

Walker Hayes “Fancy Like”