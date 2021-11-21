On Sunday night, the 2021 American Music Awards united some of the industry’s biggest musical acts at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, to celebrate the best in music. This year, Olivia Rodrigo made her AMAs debut earning seven nominations, including Artist of the Year and New Artist of The Year. The “deja vu” singer is followed by The Weeknd, who received six nominations.

Some of the other top nominees include Bad Bunny, Doja Cat and Giveon, who earned five nominations each, while BTS, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift and Drake were among the other notable nominees. The 2021 AMAs also recognized new categories this year, with awards handed out for Favorite Trending Song, Favorite Gospel Artist and Favorite Latin Duo or Group.

See the full list of winners below:

ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ariana Grande
BTS — **WINNER!
Drake
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
24kGoldn
Given
Masked Wolf
Olivia Rodrigo — **WINNER!
The Kid LAROI

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “DÁKITI”
Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”
Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More” — **WINNER!
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon “Peaches”

FAVORITE TRENDING SONG
Erica Banks “Buss It”
Måneskin “Beggin’”
Megan Thee Stallion “Body” — **WINNER!
Olivia Rodrigo “drivers license”
Popp Hunna “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)”

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave The Door Open”
Cardi B “Up”
Lil Nas X “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” — **WINNER!
Olivia Rodrigo “drivers license”
The Weeknd “Save Your Tears”

FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST
Drake
Ed Sheeran — **WINNER!
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift — **WINNER!

FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP
AJR
BTS — **WINNER!
Glass Animals
Maroon 5
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

FAVORITE POP ALBUM
Ariana Grande Positions
Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia
Olivia Rodrigo SOUR
Taylor Swift evermore — **WINNER!
The Kid LAROI F*CK LOVE

FAVORITE POP SONG
BTS “Butter” — **WINNER!
Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”
Dua Lipa “Levitating”
Olivia Rodrigo “drivers license”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande “Save Your Tears (Remix)”

FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST
Chris Stapleton
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan — **WINNER!
Luke Combs
*Morgan Wallen

FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST
Carrie Underwood — **WINNER!
Gabby Barrett
Kacey Musgraves
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert

FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP
Dan + Shay — **WINNER!
Florida Georgia Line
Lady A
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band

FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM
Chris Stapleton Starting Over
Gabby Barrett Goldmine — **WINNER!
Lee Brice Hey World
Luke Bryan Born Here Live Here Die Here
*Morgan Wallen Dangerous: The Double Album

FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG
Chris Stapleton “Starting Over”
Chris Young & Kane Brown “Famous Friends”
Gabby Barrett “The Good Ones” — **WINNER!
Luke Combs “Forever After All”
Walker Hayes “Fancy Like”