The director of “House of Gucci” isn’t sweating criticism from the real-life subject of the film.

In an interview with BBC’s “Today”, Ridley Scott hit back at Patrizia Reggiani’s comments about movie, which tells the story of how she hired a hitman to kill her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci.

Earlier this year, Reggiani accused the filmmaker of “stealing the identity of a family to make a profit to increase the income of the Hollywood system.”

But talking to “Today”, Scott responded, “It was about murder. They forget: He was murdered. One of the brothers went to jail for tax evasion. So don’t talk to me about making a profit. Are you kidding? When you do that you tend to become public domain.”

The director also commented on the recent tragedy on the set of “Rust”, in which a loaded gun was mistakenly used, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

“I don’t know what a real gun or real ammunition was doing on the goddamned set,” Scott said. “Someone should get in trouble for that. Absolutely crazy. You never have any live ammunition near the set.”

He explained that on his sets, he likes to use guns with a solid barrel that can’t fire.

“You get a click and a recoil, but nothing will happen,” Scott said. “You can put a cap in it, but it’s not a blank.”

Finally, Scott confirmed a slew of new upcoming projects, including revealing that his Napoleon biopic “Kitbag”, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Jodie Comer as Napoleon and wife Josephine, will begin shooting on Jan. 15, 2022.

He also revealed that there is a “Blade Runner” TV series in the world, telling the programme, “We have already written the pilot for ‘Blade Runner’ and the bible. So we’re already presenting ‘Blade Runner’ as a TV show, probably the first 10 hours.”

A series based on Scott’s classic “Alien” was previously announced, with “Fargo” creator Noah Hawley helming the project.

“’Alien’ is now being written for pilot,” Scott confirmed, adding that the show is being put together as as an 8-10 hour series.