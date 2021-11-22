New Edition and New Kids on the Block

The biggest moment of the 2021 American Music Awards was a total blast from the past.

At Sunday night’s awards ceremony, viewers got an epic taste of boy band history as New Edition and New Kids on the Block took the stage for a performance fans dubbed the “Battle of Boston”.

READ MORE: Jennifer Lopez Performs ‘On My Way’ Live For The First Time At The 2021 American Music Awards

It was so EPIC having New Edition on the #AMAs stage! Don't miss any more awards or performances and tune in to the #AMAs NOW on ABC! #NewEditionAMAs pic.twitter.com/8ZvBI2oHEk — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 22, 2021

AMAs host Cardi B introduced the performance, admitting that when the iconic boy bands were topping the charts 30 years ago, she wasn’t even born yet.

Still, she recognized the momentousness of the event, the first time the two bands have shared the stage in all these decades.

New Edition and New Kids on the Block – Photo: ABC — Photo: ABC

For the performance, the bands played a medley of hits, including New Kids’ “You Got It (The Right Stuff)”, “Step By Step” and “Hangin’ Tough”, and New Edition’s “Candy Girl”, “Mr. Telephone Man”, “Can You Stand the Rain” and “If It Isn’t Love”, along with a mashup of “Please Don’t Go Girl” and “Is This the End”.

READ MORE: Bruno Mars And Anderson .Paak Open 2021 American Music Awards With Silk Sonic Performance

New Edition and New Kids on the Block – Photo: ABC — Photo: ABC

Fans of the bands went wild on Twitter for the performance.

New Edition still got it! I felt like we just watched a #verzuz battle we didn't know we needed 🙌🏾 #AMAs pic.twitter.com/GlA8tAdT8N — Blessing (@TheBlessedMesss) November 22, 2021

Though they’ve never performed on-stage together, both bands were assembled by producer Maurice Starr, and in 2008, New Edition guested on New Kids’ comeback album.

The New Edition spin-off trio Bell Biv DeVoe also opened for New Kids at a Fenway Park concert earlier this year.