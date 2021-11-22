If you’re going to interview Adele, you best come prepared.

Speaking with newspaper The Australian, “Weekend Sunrise” TV host Matt Doran apologized for fumbling an interview with the singer after admitting that he hadn’t listened to her new album 30.

Adele’s label, Sony, is now refusing to release footage of the interview, and Doran told the newspaper he “mortified and unequivocally apologetic” to Adele.

The journalist explained, “When I sat down to interview Adele, I was totally unaware that I’d been emailed a preview of her unreleased album. I have since discovered it was sent to me as an ‘e card’ link, which I somehow missed upon landing in London. It was an oversight but NOT a deliberate snub.”

Doran added, “This is the most important email I have ever missed.”

Reports also emerged that Adele had walked out on the interview, but Doran denied this.

“Adele didn’t storm out. In fact, it was the polar opposite. What was meant to be 20 minutes was extended to 29 minutes,” he said. “The majority of the chat was about the album. I told her: ‘I’ve only had the privilege of hearing Easy on Me, but not the other tracks’. As part of a long discussion about the new album, I remark that it would be reductive to say it’s about heartbreak and divorce; instead, it’s about empowerment and hope.”

He added that after the interview he spoke to Sony reps and asked, “‘Is there anything you want struck out?’ I’m utterly confounded. I’ve implored Sony to release the interview.”

To make matters worse, Doran actually flew out to London from Australia for the interview, along with his team at a cost reportedly nearing $1 million.

Doran was absent from “Sunrise” this past weekend upon returning from London, but he said that he had not been formally suspended.