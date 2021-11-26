If you’re going to interview Adele, you best come prepared.

Speaking with newspaper The Australian, “Weekend Sunrise” TV host Matt Doran apologized for fumbling an interview with the singer after admitting that he hadn’t listened to her new album 30.

Adele’s label, Sony, is now refusing to release footage of the interview, and Doran told the newspaper he “mortified and unequivocally apologetic” to Adele.

The journalist explained, “When I sat down to interview Adele, I was totally unaware that I’d been emailed a preview of her unreleased album. I have since discovered it was sent to me as an ‘e card’ link, which I somehow missed upon landing in London. It was an oversight but NOT a deliberate snub.”

Doran added, “This is the most important email I have ever missed.”

Reports also emerged that Adele had walked out on the interview, but Doran denied this.

“Adele didn’t storm out. In fact, it was the polar opposite. What was meant to be 20 minutes was extended to 29 minutes,” he said. “The majority of the chat was about the album. I told her: ‘I’ve only had the privilege of hearing Easy on Me, but not the other tracks’. As part of a long discussion about the new album, I remark that it would be reductive to say it’s about heartbreak and divorce; instead, it’s about empowerment and hope.”

He added that after the interview he spoke to Sony reps and asked, “‘Is there anything you want struck out?’ I’m utterly confounded. I’ve implored Sony to release the interview.”

To make matters worse, Doran actually flew out to London from Australia for the interview, along with his team at a cost reportedly nearing $1 million.

The state of arts journalism in Australia. On the one hand, many passionate writers and critics are working for free or for absurd rates like $40 a review. On the other hand, this…. https://t.co/hKDl4kqt5D — Briony Kidd (@BrionyKidd) November 21, 2021

Following the disastrous interview, Doran returned to Weekend Sunrise and offered his apologies to his viewers and Adele.

“This is a story that has sparked from around the world, a torrent of abuse and mockery from around the world, and if I’m being honest with you, the bulk of this savaging I deserve and I totally own,” Doran told viewers.

“I flew to London to interview Adele, an unspeakable privilege and what was to be one of the highlights of my career,” he continued, reiterating that he missed the email containing the link to her new album.

“I made the terrible mistake of assuming we weren’t to be given a preview a copy of this album, because our interview was airing before it was released and Adele’s album was the industry’s most-prized secret,” he added.

“The genuine, dead-set, hand-on-heart truth is that I missed it. By an absurdly long margin, the most important email I’ve ever missed in my life,” he went on, insisting that Adele “did not walk out” of the interview.

“To Adele, I say, I’d never have knowingly disrespected you by deliberately not listening to your work. I am so sorry. I also apologize to Adele’s Australian fans, and to you, our viewers, who through my error have been denied this interview and the insight into her character,” he said, quoting a lyric from her new song “Hold On”, in which she sings, “Sometimes forgiveness is easiest in secret.”

Doran concluded: “I’m not expecting that forgiveness, but I do owe you an apology.”