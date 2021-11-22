Two years after her last movie, Jennifer Lawrence is back in a big way.

The “Don’t Look Up” star is on the new cover of Vanity Fair, and in the issue she opens up about everything from being an expectant mother to nearly dying in a plane accident.

“I’m so nervous,” the 31-year-old says. “I haven’t spoken to the world in forever. And to come back now, when I have all of these new accessories added to my life that I obviously want to protect…. I’m nervous for you. I’m nervous for me. I’m nervous for the readers!”

Talking about the direction of her career, Lawrence acknowledges that her last four films, “Passengers”, “Mother!”, “Red Sparrow”, and “Dark Phoenix” were disappointments critically and at the box office.

“I was not pumping out the quality that I should have,” she says. “I just think everybody had gotten sick of me. I’d gotten sick of me. It had just gotten to a point where I couldn’t do anything right. If I walked a red carpet, it was, ‘Why didn’t she run?’… I think that I was people-pleasing for the majority of my life.”

In 2019, Lawrence married art gallery director Cooke Maroney, and in September the actress revealed that she is pregnant with her first child.

“If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re expecting a baby,’ I wouldn’t be like, ‘God, I can’t talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!’” she says. “But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can. I don’t want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work.”

Talking about her marriage to Maroney, the actress says, “I really enjoy going to the grocery store with him. I don’t know why but it fills me with a lot of joy. I think maybe because it’s almost a metaphor for marriage.

Jennifer Lawrence – Photo: Lachlan Bailey/Vanity Fair

In the interview, Lawrence also looks back on the 2017 flight on a private plane in which she was sure she was going to die after both engines failed.

“My skeleton was all that was left in the seat,” she recalls. “We were all just going to die. I started leaving little mental voicemails to my family, you know, ‘I’ve had a great life, I’m sorry.’

“It made me a lot weaker. Flying is horrific and I have to do it all the time.”

Lawrence also talks about the #MeToo movement and avoiding any unsettling interactions with Harvey Weinstein.

“Harvey’s victims were women that believed that he was going to help them. Fortunately, by the time I had even come across Harvey in my career, I was about to win an Academy Award. I was getting ‘The Hunger Games’. So I avoided that specific situation. Of course, I’m a woman in the professional world. So it’s not like I’ve gone my entire career with men being appropriate. But, yeah, that’s a perfect example of where getting power quickly did save me.”