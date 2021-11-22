Carole Baskin is still hoping for vindication.

Last week, “Tiger King 2”, the sequel to the hit documentary series, revealed new details about the possible fate of Baskin’s missing husband Don Lewis.

In 1997, the Florida millionaire mysteriously disappeared. In the first season of the Netflix series, Joe Exotic accused Baskin of killing her husband, who was declared dead in 2002.

Baskin has denied involvement in her husband’s disappearance, though police had named her a “high-profile person of interest.”

But in “Tiger King 2”, a document is shown, identified as being from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which states that Lewis is “currently alive and well in Costa Rica.”

The origin of the document is unclear and it has not been independently verified, but appearing on ITV’s “This Morning” last week, Baskin said, according to E! News, that it was “one of the really exciting things that came out of ‘Tiger King 2’.”

She added that the letter “means this had to have happened after 2002 because Homeland Security wasn’t even around until 2002.”

Baskin continued, “They said that my husband Don Lewis is alive and well in Costa Rica, and yet all this hay has been made about me having something to do with his disappearance, when Homeland Security has known where he is, at least since back then.”

According to the document, Lewis “owns property in Costa Rica and has traveled regularly,” and “a van owned by Don Lewis was located at Pilot County Estate in Pasco County, Fl. Detectives found no evidence of foul play. Hillsborough S.O. Detectives learned that Lewis had recently purchased a $1.5 million life insurance policy.”

It adds, “Upon receiving this information, S/A [redacted] contacted Hillsborough S.O. Detective Jorge Fernandez and advised him of Lewis’ whereabouts,” and states, “S/A [redacted] has learned that Lewis has loaned money to various individuals in Costa Rica and could live quite well on the interest earned…Lewis could reside in Costa Rica indefinitely.”

In a statement posted to her website, Baskin said that the “Tiger King” sequel “continues to do everything they can to falsely convince the viewer that Carole was involved in Don Lewis’s disappearance…And for everyone who still wants to believe that Carole killed Don, then please explain to us why you think armchair detectives, or you are better informed than the Special Agent in Charge at the FBI in this Homeland Security Document which says ‘Don Lewis is currently alive and well in Costa Rica.'”