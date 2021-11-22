Even the biggest fans of “The Real Housewives of New York” will concede that the recent 13th season was not its best — so much so, in fact, that Bravo cancelled the reunion special altogether.

In a new interview with “Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef”, longtime Housewife Countess Luann de Lesseps is promising fans that the next season will see a return to form.

“It had to, you know, we ended on a good note,” she said of ending the season without the traditional reunion. “I felt like we said everything we had to say, it was disappointing we didn’t have the reunion, but you know, timing-wise. And it was just too late for the party. And so we’re just moving on and I know there’s some casting going on, so I’m looking forward to the next season.”

As for what fans can expect for the 14th season, de Lesseps didn’t offer any particulars.

“I don’t really have news on the next season. I just know that there will be a next season and I’m really looking forward to getting our show back and getting our girls back on Bravo. So I have no doubt. The show is definitely coming back and we’re going to come back stronger than ever because we’re in New York City.”

While she didn’t have any scoops to share about who will be joining the cast for the new season, de Lesseps is confident that any new arrivals will lead to a “stronger” season.

“Listen, darling, I’ve been on the show for 13 years because I have staying power because I don’t let the talk and the gossip get to me. I’m not involved per se in casting,” she explained. “Although of course, I weigh in heavily on who might be casted. I’d like to think because I am an OG so wherever they bring around and anyway, so I don’t know who will be on next season. I just know that whatever, and whoever is on next season, it will be stronger than ever because New York City ain’t going anywhere.”