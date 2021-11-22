Click to share this via email

Julianne Hough appears to have a new love in her life.

Amid her divorce from estranged husband Brooks Laich, the “Dancing With the Stars” alum was spotted last Friday kissing model Charlie Wilson.

The two engaged in some PDA outside a Los Angeles restaurant where they were picking up some takeout.

Hough and Laich started dating in 2013 and got married in July 2017.

They announced in May 2020 that they were splitting up, and Hough officially filed for divorce in November of that year.

Earlier this spring, Hough was spotted spending time with actor Ben Barnes, prompting speculation about a relationship, though an insider told People at the time, “They have been friends for eight years. There is nothing more to it.”