Get ready for an immersive television experience that combines the world’s most talented food artists, the magic of Disney, and host Keke Palmer.

A new trailer has been unveiled for “Foodtastic”, an upcoming Disney+ series in which artists create larger-than-life sculptures made entirely of food.

“From vegetables and butter to fruit and cheese, these everyday items are transformed into works of art,” explains a synopsis for the upcoming series, with each episode rooted in a specific Disney property as the food-based builds become an extension of those worlds.

Disney+

Among the beloved Disney films that will be featured in the first season are “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “The Lion King”, along with such Pixar classics as “Toy Story”, “Up”, and “Cars”.

Serving as host, Palmer is joined by Flour Shop founder Amirah Kassem and New York-based City Cakes founder chef Benny Rivera, the “Foodtastic” experts who will evaluate these Disney-themed culinary creations.

Disney/Mitch Haaseth

“Foodtastic” debuts on Wednesday, Dec. 15.