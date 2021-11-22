Getting roasted by John Legend is a real treat.

On Monday, Netflix shared a new clip from the upcoming “Jonas Brothers Family Roast” in which the singer performs a hilarious song taking the brothers down a peg or three.

As the song begins, it sounds like Legend is singing in praise of the trio, but then comes the twist.

“Working-class lives, growing up with the dream/They made a lot of money, made a lot of girls scream. I wrote a song to tell them they’re my favourite band. I wish they could hear it, but they’re not here today,” he sings, leading to confused looks, before continuing: “You’re not quite the Beatles,” adding, “you’re really nice guys.”

Later in the song, Legend sings, “You can’t take ’em home to granny/But they’ve never won a Grammy/They’ll never be the Beatles/Never, not in this life.”

The special is also set to include appearances by Pete Davidson, Niall Horan, comedian Gabriel Iglesias (a.k.a. Fluffy), Lilly Singh, Jack Whitehall, and more.

“Jonas Brothers Family Roast” premieres Nov. 23.