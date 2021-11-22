Katy Perry is the latest celeb to be featured in “My Monday Morning”, in which stars reveal the specific routines for starting off each week for WSJ Magazine.

“Well, the first thing I do when I wake up is a little tiny verbal ritual,” said Perry. “I do it every single morning. I say to myself out loud, ‘Thank you, God, for today. I am grateful for every day.'”

Working out is part of the “American Idol” judge’s morning routine, although she admits she’s not particularly fond of it.

“My exercise routine is being half late to the workout because I hate working out,” she said. “I’m always like, ‘I’m so late, too bad I can only do a few things.’ The guy who works me out is like, ‘Yeah, right.’ Right now, I’m gearing up for a big residency at the end of the year in Las Vegas, so I’m back in the gym about three to five times a week, but really it is about strength training and weights. We also like to hike. Orlando has one of those hiking backpacks that we can pop Daisy into; she loves it.”

Perry also shared details of her daily beauty regimen.

“I have my certain potions and lotions, for sure, but I actually love Kora Organics, which is a line that Orlando’s ex-wife, [supermodel] Miranda [Kerr] made,” Perry divulged. “She has this turmeric moisturizer that I swear by. I just incorporated it into my life in the past year…once I find products, they’re staples for decades. I use that a lot, but [Orlando and I] like to do steaming, sauna, cold plunges. We really like to wake up the self. We really like to take care of our telomeres, you know what I’m saying?”

In addition, Perry detailed what she’s been watching on television.

“‘Ted Lasso’ — I love it,” she said of Jason Sudeikis’s Apple TV+ hit. “And I’m so happy that ‘Succession’ is back. It’s my favourite show on television, I think, of all time. I really feel like I learn how to strategize through it, for when I’m doing dealmaking. I’m also reading this book called Becoming Supernatural [by Joe Dispenza], which is about the magic of controlling your mind.”