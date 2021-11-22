In Taylor Swift’s heart is a Christmas tree farm.

On Monday, the singer surprised fans with another new rerecording, following up her release of Red (Taylor’s Version) with the song “Christmas Tree Farm (Old Timey Version)”.

READ MORE: ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ Becomes Taylor Swift’s 10th Album To Reach No. 1

The song, originally released in 2019, has been reimagined with the backing of a 70-piece orchestra to give it a more classic holiday sound.

Photo: Amazon Music

“This version is amazing because it feels like that more sorta laid back Christmas feel of doing all your shopping and relaxing by a fire, and it’s definitely that old school Christmas song feel,” Swift says in a behind-the-scenes video for Amazon Music.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift Thanks Fans For ‘Red’ Support in AMAs Acceptance Speech For Favourite Pop Album

The song was inspired by Swift’s childhood growing up in Pennsylvania on a Christmas tree farm.

Last week, Red (Taylor’s Version) became the singer’s tenth album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.