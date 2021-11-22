Justin Bieber wishes his brother Jaxon Bieber a happy birthday in a sweet tribute.

Taking to Instagram this week, the star shared a series of touching photos of the two bonding throughout the years.

He dedicated the post to his little bro, writing:

“I sit here and look at all of these photos and I’m reminded of how much I love you my precious little bro. I am so proud of you. I can’t believe you are 12 years old! You are such an amazing , sweet, handsome, special boy and I’m honoured to be your big brother.”

In the pics, the two brothers cuddle together as they nap, make funny faces, wear matching looks, and do a variety of sports together.

Bieber recently announced his Justice world tour will expand into 2023 with new dates. The tour was originally slated for summer 2022.