Camila Cabello is opening up about her mental health.

The artist spoke to People magazine about coming to terms with the fact that she was “burnt out.”

“Before the pandemic, I felt really burnt out. I had been working pretty nonstop since I was 15. And the rigor with which I started working, there was just no time off,” she says.

Cabello says she didn’t have time to assess her own mental state.

“I was barely home. I didn’t have time to get to know who I was outside of my career,” she explains. “Pile that onto struggles with mental health, with anxiety, with these toxic levels of stress, it wasn’t even a meltdown because I would just work through it.”

When the global pandemic hit, the singer was forced to take a hard look at herself.

“I was just exhausted in every way and at that point, I felt like I was running a marathon with a broken leg. I kept going, but it was extremely hard. And I wish that I would’ve just been like, “Let me just stop for a second and get a nice cast for my broken leg and get some physical therapy.’ But I didn’t,” she continues. “Covid stepped in and kind of did it for me.”

Cabello was sent home halfway through filming “Cinderella” when the pandemic hit and she soon found herself breaking down crying “once a day at least.”

“I felt so anxious, cripplingly anxious. I just felt really unstable, and I just felt a mess because suddenly, this thing that was distracting me, my work and filming, was not there,” she says. “And so I was just left with my anxiety and my mind. And it was getting in the way of my relationship. It was getting in the way of my friendships, my time at home.”

The singer decided to make big changes in her life to help with her mental state.

“I definitely asked for help. I asked for time. And I learned a lot of tools,” she says. “I tried a lot of different things, different kinds of therapy, meditation, exercise, changing the way I eat, definitely changing the way I schedule my time and making sure that there’s balance, that I have time for friendships and connection with people and I’m not just nose to the grindstone, not paying attention to my body and my needs.”

While the experience was difficult for her, Cabello ultimately finds herself in a better place now after everything.

She concludes, “It was pretty life-changing for me just having the first moment, I feel like, since I was 15, to cry, to feel the negative emotions without feeling like I had to bury them and perform in five minutes, to be in the same place for more than two weeks because I hadn’t been home for such a long time. It gave me the gift of finding new hobbies and other things that soothe me.”