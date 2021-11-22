Click to share this via email

Like father, like son.

Over the weekend, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph Baena shared a very buff shirtless photo announcing production on the new film “Lava”.

“Comment what you think is happening in this scene,” Baena wrote in the caption, prompting plenty of responses from followers.

“Will you fight against #predator?!” one person wrote.

Another joked, “I don’t know what’s happening but I do know what happened…. That pizza and Mayo in your veins given you a nice pump.”

Much like his bodybuilder dad, Baena has been working hard toning his muscles and sharing photos on Instagram for a long time.

Last month, he shared a series of photos flexing at the gym, joking, “Bet you can’t guess my Halloween costume this year!”