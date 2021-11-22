Click to share this via email

The Royal family honours Prince Philip in the new trailer for “Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers”.

The tribute film looks back on the life of the late royal patriarch, including interviews with everyone from Prince William to Prince Charles.

The trailer, revealed to People magazine, features clips of the Royals looking back on the legacy of Philip.

Prince William remembers his grandfather fondly in the trailer, calling him “the heart of the family” and saying that he’s “always been a huge presence behind everything we’ve done, really.”

Prince Harry chooses to remember the strength of Prince Philip’s character, saying, “What you see is what you got with my grandfather. The authenticness of him. He was unapologetically him.”

The film was originally intended to mark Prince Philip’s 100th birthday and features clips from the Queen’s private collection. It will also go inside Buckingham Palace into the Duke of Edinburgh’s study, private office and library.

Philip died in April, two months before his 100th birthday.

The film will be available for North American audiences on Dec. 16 on Discovery+.