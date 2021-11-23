Singer-songwriter and Savannah Ré is getting real with her fans.

One of Toronto’s brightest R&B stars, Ré is one of 54 artists being championed by the YouTube Black Voices Class of 2022, a program aimed at amplifying Black voices on YouTube by offering artist support with funding and training.

A go-to collaborator for R&B’s upper echelon, the star has written with artists like Babyface, Normani, Daniel Caesar, and Wondagurl, as well as opening for artists like TLC and Jessie Reyez. Her single “Best Is Yet To Come” was selected as one of the 100 Best Songs of the Year by Apple Music.

The program, supported by the #YouTubeBlackVoicesFund, includes mentorship from rapper and producer Slick Rick and will be yet another milestone for the singer.

“I’m just excited to to be getting started,” she tells ET Canada. “Everybody has their own artist liaison that will check in with them and figure out what the next steps are. Being Canadian, it’s very difficult to reach the world. So for me, this is like a huge, huge, huge step in becoming international.”

The social media sensation is known for her honest style of self-reflection, so it comes as no surprise that behind all the likes and views, there’s a very real woman she wants to share more of.

“What I’m kind of looking forward to building that that real base, like having the chance for people to actually get to know me,” she says. “There’s so much happening on the internet right now and so much to keep up with. So for me, I’m excited to learn the proper tools to be able to get directly to the people that want to see me and get to know me because there’s so much more to who I am.”

With the aim of equipping up-and-coming black artists, songwriters, and producers with the resources to succeed on YouTube, the class will be grouped into two program streams: one for artists and one for songwriters and producers.

“I commend YouTube for actually following through because from what I’m seeing, a lot of people said a lot, and now it’s crickets,” Ré says of the aftermath of the #BlackLivesMatter movement last year. “So for [companies] to step up and make this something that’s not just like, okay, here, we’re just going to throw you some money. There are programs and tools. There’s someone that sits with you and says, okay, this is how we do this. So I think that’s beautiful.”

Other Canadian performers on the program include WondaGurl, a popular hip-hop producer from Toronto, Brampton rapper NorthSideBenji, whose music videos have already garnered more than 19M combined views, and Ethiopian-Canadian R&B singer Liza.