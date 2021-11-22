WATCH LIVE: B.C. officials provide update on flooding response in the province at 11:30 a.m. PT

Queen Elizabeth wants to reassure the citizens of British Columbia in light of the recent flooding.

In a statement to the people, she writes:

“My thoughts are with the people of British Columbia as you continue to confront the recent catastrophic flooding and gradually begin the process of recovery and rebuilding. I am grateful for the tireless work of the many first responders and volunteers who continue to provide comfort and support to their fellow Canadians during this difficult time.”

The provincial government is set to speak Monday morning about the possibility of another storm as well as the ongoing response to the first storm that hit B.C. last week.

Deputy Premier Mike Farnworth, Transportation Minister Rob Fleming and Agricultural Minister Lana Popham will speak at 11:30 a.m.

It be live on BC1 and on the Global BC Facebook page.

CP Rail is aiming to have service restored in the province by mid-week, which will result in essential goods moving around the clock again.

Trans Mountain is also expected to have its pipeline operational by the end of the week. Some of it is submerged, but crews are working overtime to restore the flow of gasoline, the company said over the weekend.

There is also hope fuel barges from the U.S. will arrive as British Columbians cope with gasoline rationing at the pumps.

