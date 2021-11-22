Click to share this via email

Princess Eugenie’s father-in-law George Brooksbank died just days before her son August’s christening.

George, 72, was the father of Eugenie’s husband Jack Brooksbank. He had been ill after battling a severe case of COVID-19 in 2020.

He died last week before his 9-month-old grandson’s baptism at All Saints Chapel in front of the Queen.

August was baptized in a double royal baptism with his cousin, Lucas, son of Mike and Zara Tindall.

Eugenie thanked NHS staff in 2020 for saving George’s life when he first contracted the illness.

In the Instagram post, she offered her heartfelt thanks for bringing her father-in-law back home and for the brave work of frontline workers.