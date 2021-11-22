Jennifer Aniston is discussing the future of “The Morning Show” and her character, Alex Levy.

The second season of the hit Apple TV+ show ended abruptly, with Levy telling viewers to “stay safe and stay sane”, before the screen cut to black.

While talking about whether or not she’ll return to the series for a third season, Aniston said, “It’s so hard to even imagine it right now. You know when they say mothers almost have a block: ‘I could never do that again!’ I’m a little bit in that moment of, ‘I don’t know if I could ever do that again!’ So, we’ll see.”

Aniston’s character had a tough time in recent episodes, after losing her friend Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell) and contracting COVID-19.

“Honestly, I did think at one point the writers were trying to kill me,” she joked.