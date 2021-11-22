J.K. Rowling has claimed that three trans rights activists posted a photo of her Edinburgh address on Twitter.

The “Harry Potter” author has been in touch with Police Scotland, who say that inquiries into the matter are ongoing.

“My family’s address was posted on Twitter by three activist actors who took pictures of themselves in front of our house, carefully positioning themselves to ensure that our address was visible,” wrote Rowling on Monday.

Continuing, “I implore those people who retweeted the image with the address still visible, even if they did so in condemnation of these people’s actions, to delete it.”

Rowling also said that she’s “received so many death threats [she] could paper the house with them.”

In a since deleted Facebook post, one of the activists wrote, “Yesterday we posted a picture we took at JK Rowling’s house. While we stand by the photo, since posting it we have received an overwhelming amount of serious and threatening transphobic messages so have decided to take the photo down.”

In a series of tweets in June 2020, Rowling said she supported trans rights but did not believe in “erasing” the concept of biological sex.

The writer shared a link to an article about menstrual health, taking issue with the inclusive language describing “girls, women, and gender non-binary persons” as “people who menstruate.”