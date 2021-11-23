The nominations for the 2022 Grammys are in and Jon Batiste came out on top.

Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. and board of trustees chair Tammy Hurt revealed the nominees along with comedian Nate Bargatze, Jon Batiste, BTS, H.E.R., Finneas, Gayle King, Måneskin, Billie Eilish, Tayla Parx, and Carly Pearce during the global livestream on Nov. 23. They also revealed the change this year from eight to 10 nominees in major categories.

Prolific artist Jon Batiste leads the pack this year with a whopping 11 nominations in categories including Best American Roots Performance and Best Contemporary Composition. Notably he is nominated for Record of the Year and Best Music Video with “Freedom”, and Album of the Year with We Are.

H.E.R. and Doja Cat are the most nominated women this year with eight nominations each. Justin Bieber joins them with eight nominations, while Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo are each nominated for seven awards. Nominations include nods in Album of the Year and Song of the Year. Rodrigo makes history as the most nominated newcomer to the award show with seven nominations, including Best New Artist.

Lil Nas X was nominated in five categories, including Best Melodic Rap Performance for “Industry Baby” featuring Jack Harlow and Song of the Year with “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”.

Kanye West was nominated in several categories, including Best Rap Album and Album of the Year for Donda. His track with Jay-Z “Jail” was nominated for Best Rap Song, along with “Bath Salts” by DMX feat. Jay-Z. Both nominations have pushed Jay-Z into the most nominated individual in Grammy history.

Rapper J. Cole grabbed nominations in all four rap categories, the only rapper to do so this year.

Lady Gaga’s album Love For Sale and the Tony Bennett collaboration “I Get A Kick Out Of You” are nominated in a few categories, making Bennett the second-oldest nominee in history. If “I Get A Kick Out Of You” wins, it would make the 95-year-old the oldest Grammy winner in a major category. The artist won his first Grammy in 1963.

Mickey Guyton and Chris Stapleton vie for the country music awards, in Best Country Solo performance, Best Country Song and Best Country Album.

Selena Gomez lands her first Grammy nomination with her album Revelación in Best Latin Pop Album.

K-pop group BTS return to the Grammys for another nomination in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category, this year for “Butter”.

Though he vowed never to return to the Grammys after being snubbed last year, the Weeknd is nominated for Best Melodic Rap Performance with his appearance on Kanye West’s track “Hurricane”.

The 2022 Grammys will be held at the Crypto.com Arena (previously known as the Staples Center) in Los Angeles on Jan. 31 at 8-11:30 p.m. ET / 5-8:30 p.m. PT.