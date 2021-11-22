Jennifer Hudson made this street musician’s day when she stopped by for an impromptu performance.

Cameron Rowland was performing in the streets of Los Angeles with his guitar when the music legend joined him for his final song “Hallelujah”.

He took to TikTok to share the news, excitedly telling the camera, “I cannot believe this. Jennifer freaking Hudson came up to me while I was singing on the street and she sang with me… dream come true.”

The TikTok then shows footage of Hudson powerfully singing the chorus of the Leonard Cohen song while Rowland accompanies her on instrumentals.

Hudson, herself, shared the video to her own Instagram with footage of their performance.

She writes: “I was taking a walk on the beach and heard some beautiful music so I had to stop and listen. When the artist announced his last song would be Hallelujah , I couldn’t help but join him ! Yal know that’s my favourite song !”

The singer gives him a shout-out and asks her followers to follow Rowland on his social media.

Carole King commented on the post with clapping emojis.