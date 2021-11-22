Britney Spears is once again thanking Lady Gaga for speaking out about the way in which she was treated during her conservatorship.

“I’ve been watching this for a long time, and the way that [Britney] was treated in this business was really wrong,” said Gaga, while on the red carpet for a recent “House of Gucci” screening.

“I’ve been watching this for a long time, and the way that she was treated in this business was really wrong.” – Lady Gaga on Britney Spears. pic.twitter.com/Dyrb3TCqmf — Lady Gaga Now ☕️🥄 (@ladygaganownet) November 14, 2021

“I think she will forever be an inspiration to women,” added the “Poker Face” singer.

Spears, who previously re-shared the clip of Gaga speaking, took to Instagram to once again to send some more love to the “Star is Born” actress on Monday.

“Why hello sexy lady !!!! Thanks again for your kind words,” she wrote, while posting a photo of Gaga wearing a leopard print dress.

“You’ve inspired me too and I’m in love with this outfit !!!! You’re my inspiration for the rest of the year and congrats on your amazing movie !!!! Love, B 💋💋💋 ⁣Credits: Matteo Corner, @etcanada”

In comments underneath the post, some fans called for the pair of music superstars to come together for a new duet.

“Telephone part 3 confirmed!!”, joked one person.

“Does this mean A COLLAB?” asked another.

After 13 years, Spears’ conservatorship was officially terminated earlier this month.

The pop princess previously revealed how she celebrated with her “first glass of champagne”.