Justin Bieber is sharing his love for Hailey Bieber with the world on her birthday.

The singer shared a compilation of touching photos to Instagram of the couple along with loving words.

The tribute reads: “To my beloved birthday squish. My heart belongs to you. My eyes belong to you, my lips belong to you. I am yours. I am so blessed to be yours. You are my forever. Life has never made more sense until you became my wife. I will never stop loving you, I will never stop holding you, and I will never stop protecting you. You my queen are more than enough for me and I will spend everyday making you feel like the queen that you are. As your grandma would say in her Portuguese accent ‘happy bursday baby’ love you until the end of time and then after that. :)”

The photos show the two posing together through the seasons, cuddling in sleep, and enjoying food and wine.

Hailey turned 25 on Tuesday, Nov. 22.