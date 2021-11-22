Ridley Scott has claimed that millennial audiences were to blame for “The Last Duel” achieving poor box office ratings.

The movie, which stars Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, made just $27 million (USD) worldwide, despite carrying a $100 million budget

The filmmaker discussed the figures while appearing on the most recent episode of Marc Maron’s “WTF Podcast”.

“Disney did a fantastic promotion job. The bosses loved the movie because I was concerned it was not for them,” he said.

“I think what it boils down to — what we’ve got today [are] the audiences who were brought up on these f–king cell phones. The millennian, [who] do not ever want to be taught anything unless you told it on the cell phone,” he continued.

“This is a broad stroke, but I think we’re dealing with it right now with Facebook. This is a misdirection that has happened where it’s given the wrong kind of confidence to this latest generation, I think.”

The “House of Gucci” director added, “We all thought it was a terrific script. And we made it. You can’t win all the time. I’ve never had one regret on any movie I’ve ever made. Nothing. I learned very early on to be your own critic. The only thing you should really have an opinion on is what you just did. Walk away. Make sure you’re happy. And don’t look back. That’s me.”