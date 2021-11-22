Click to share this via email

Showtime has just dropped the action-packed first trailer for “Ray Donovan: the Movie”.

According to its official synopsis, the film picks up where season 7 of “Ray Donovan” left off, “with Mickey in the wind and Ray determined to find and stop him before he can cause any more carnage.”

Photo: SHOWTIME

The movie weaves together the present-day fallout from the Donovan/Sullivan feud with Ray and Mickey’s origin story

Liev Schreiber will reprise his role as Ray, while other original cast members including Eddie Marsan, Dash Mihok and Pooch Hall will also star.

Schreiber co-wrote the script alongside series showrunner and film director David Hollander.

“Ray Donovan: the Movie” is set to hit Showtime Friday, Jan. 14.