Sarah Silverman and Seth Rogen are voicing characters in HBO Max’s naughty new animated TV series.

“Santa Inc.” follows an elf named Candy (Silverman) who thinks its time for a woman to take over the role of Father Christmas.

Candy explains that the position has “mostly been a white man’s game” as Santa and the board of directors are all male and all white.

The claymation HBO Max show also features the voices of Craig Robinson, Nicholas Braun, Maria Bamford and Joel Kim Booster.

“Santa Inc.” premieres on Dec. 2.