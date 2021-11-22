Now in his 22nd NFL season, legendary quarterback Tom Brady is thinking about the future, and what comes next after he finishes up playing.

On the newest episode of their SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray”, Brady and Gray were joined by Oprah Winfrey for an extended conversation about traditions, touchdowns and turkeys.

The group discussed their respective plans for Thanksgiving, with Brady sharing how he usually spends the holiday.

“Thanksgiving there’s a lot to be thankful for,” he began. “But you only get about four hours to enjoy it. Practice usually ends about 1 or 2 pm, you eat about 3:30 and then you’re getting ready for the next day of practice. And then same thing with Christmas.”

He added, “I’m looking forward to the time when I’m done playing football so that I can have some of those more normal holidays that I had growing up that were important where the family’s all together.”

“What are you actually eating at the Thanksgiving table?”, asked Oprah

“Just like everyone else,” said Brady. “That’s the one meal where I’m like, screw it, let’s go for it. And we all get to enjoy it.”

Brady and wife Gisele Bündchen are parents to son Ben, 11, and daughter Vivian, 8.