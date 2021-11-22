Click to share this via email

Girl Named Tom wowed viewers with their sweet and sincere performance of “More Hearts Than Mine” on Monday night’s episode of the show.

The song was released by Ingrid Andress as her debut single last year.

“It’s incredible. It feels like home to me. What you guys have is really special,” said coach Blake Shelton.

“You are ready and you are all so talented. It’s powerful and it’s a beautiful thing,” added Kelly Clarkson, who is the group’s mentor on the show.

The sibling trio from Ohio previously impressed with a gorgeous rendition of Kansas’ “Dust in the Wind.”

“The Voice” airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.