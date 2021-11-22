Tori Spelling is addressing Dean McDermott’s absence from her family’s holiday card.

The “Beverly Hills, 90210″ star took to Instagram to share a photo of the sweet card, which featured the pair’s five children, Liam, 14, Stella, 13, Hattie, 9, Finn, 8, and Beau, 4, along with some barnyard animals.

“t’s that time again. And it’s a winter wonderland at my house!”, she wrote in the caption. “This is a card our friends and family will [love] opening and putting on display!”

“Dean must be ‘working’ out of town and couldn’t get home in time for the annual Christmas picture,” one fan commented beneath the post.

Spelling replied, “Fact: @imdeanmcdermott was filming his new feature film in Canada.”

The card comes following reports that Spelling and McDermott are going through a rough patch in their marriage.

“Tori and Dean do things as a family for the sake of their kids and live in the same house but sleep in separate rooms,” a source told ET. “Tori is more vocal about what goes on between them, and Dean is just completely checked out.”

Spelling opened up back in June about no longer sharing a bed with her husband.

“You know what, right now my kids and dogs sleep in my bed,” she said on SiriusXM Radio Andy’s “Jeff Lewis Live” at the time. “[Dean’s] in a room.”