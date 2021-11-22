Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

It looks like Wendy Moten is on the highway to success.

The singer was pitch perfect during her performance of of Aretha Franklin’s “Freeway of Love” during Fan Week on “The Voice”.

The soul singer from Memphis, Tennessee even earned standing ovations from coaches Blake Shelton and John Legend.

READ MORE: Girl Named Tom Performs Heavenly Rendition Of ‘More Hearts Than Mine’ By Ingrid Andress On ‘The Voice’

Ariana Grande noted that Moten was having a lot of fun on stage, while Legend called her a “flawless vocalist”.

Moten has also aced versions of “We Can Work It Out”, “Ain’t No Way” and “I Will Always Love You” in previous rounds of the competition.

“The Voice” airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.