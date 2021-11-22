Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

After walking down the aisle last month, Heather Rae Young is already thinking about taking the next step in her relationship with Tarek El Moussa.

The “Selling Sunset” star opened up about her plans to start a family during an appearance on on E! News “Daily Pop”.

“We’re going to freeze embryos first, go from there and then see what happens,” said the celebrity real estate agent.

READ MORE: Tarek El Moussa And Heather Rae Young Share Stunning Photos After Getting Married In Santa Barbara

The newlyweds were also asked about their romantic honeymoon in the Maldives.

“There’s nothing to do in the Maldives except drink,” said El Moussa. “Make a baby?” Rae Young chimed in.

El Moussa is already a dad to daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6, with ex Christina Haack.

The “Flip or Flop” star admitted that he’s already “having talks about having babies” and “practicing having babies” with his new wife.

READ MORE: Tarek El Moussa And Heather Rae Young To Air Their Wedding In ‘Tarek & Heather The Big I Do’

“I’m more open to it because our life is already crazy,” Rae Young continued. “We’re raising two kids. I’m already a mommy. So I’m like, well, why not have just one more?”

“Whatever she wants,” added El Moussa. “Happy wife, happy life!”