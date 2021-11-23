It doesn’t sound like Sandra Bullock is joining the MCU any time soon.

Appearing Monday night on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, the “Gravity” star gave a firm denial when asked about rumours that she will be appearing in the upcoming “Spider-Man: No Way Home”.

“You know what? If that were a rumour that my son had heard, do you know how much I would get him to do in the house? I would be so successful in my requests,” Bullock joked.

When pressed on the rumour some more, she joked, “Who did they say I was going to be, like his grandmother or something?”

Bullock asked Kimmel who she was even rumoured to be playing, to which the host explained that she was said to be Madame Web, a villain who possesses psychic powers.

“Why was I not hired for this? What happened to the talks?” Bullock joked.

“Has Marvel approached you about being in a movie?” Kimmel asked more directly.

“I don’t think I’m Marvel material,” the actress told him, before adding, “I’ve never been approached by Marvel.”

Kimmel pressed even more, telling Bullock that actors will often “lie” to him about whether they have indeed taken certain rumoured roles, to which the actress joked, “I understand why people lie to you, but I have never been approached, ever.”

She then revealed, “I was approached for something that wasn’t Marvel, but my son not to do it. It was kind of not in the place Louis felt I should be. And he was actually right, I saw it when it came out and I went, ‘Oof, that’s unfortunate.'”