Got questions about the future of Marvel? Jeremy Renner isn’t giving any answers.

On Monday night, the “Hawkeye” star appeared on “The Tonight Show” and demonstrated his skill at bluntly deflecting rumours about the MCU.

READ MORE: Hailee Steinfeld Makes Her MCU Debut Alongside Jeremy Renner In Action-Packed New Trailer For ‘Hawkeye’

Fallon started off by bringing up the “Captain America” musical confirmed to be featured in an early episode of the “Hawkeye” series, and asked if there might be an “Avengers” musical on the way.

“Kevin’s [Feige, head of Marvel] head is really turning on this,” Renner laughed. “I have no idea what he’s going to do with it. There’s a lot more of the show that’s in the ‘Hawkeye’ show. But who knows?”

The host then asked about Florence Pugh’s character Yelena from “Black Widow” appearing in “Hawkeye”.

“Who?” Renner asked coyly. “Is that right?”

READ MORE: Jeremy Renner Reveals Ultimatum To Marvel, Time Off To See His Daughter Or ‘Recast Me’ In ‘Hawkeye’ Role

That coyness extends even to his own family, as the actor talked about watching the end of “Black Widow” with his niece.

“And she’s like, ‘Oooo, uncle Jeremy, what did you do?'” he told Fallon. “I said, ‘I didn’t do anything, darling.’ And that’s all I know about that.”

When Fallon tried to ask Renner if he’ll still get to play Hawkeye again after the Disney+ show is over, the actor still went back to his usual non-answer: “Who?”