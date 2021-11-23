Pro wrestling just got very real for Seth Rollins.

On WWE “Raw” on Monday night, the wrestling star was walking away from the ring after a match when a fan at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn suddenly jumped the barrier and attacked him.

Fans were shocked to see Rollins tackled to the ground. Referees and security jumped to get the fan off of him.

a fan attacked seth oh my god #RAW pic.twitter.com/yjXNmmeEWg — ashley 🌸 (@visionembracer) November 23, 2021

Never one to break kayfabe, Rollins yelled at the attacker with lines like, “You want more?” as a group of security hauled the man away to an audience chant of “Lock him up!”

According to Fox News, on Tuesday morning the NYPD identified the fan as 24-year-old Brooklyn resident Elisah Spencer, who now faces charges of attempted assault and attempted violation of arts and cultural affairs for the disruption.

Police also stated that Rollins refused medical attention for a swollen lip.

“WWE takes the safety of its performers very seriously. The individual who attacked Seth Rollins has been turned over to the NYPD and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” WWE told Fox News in a statement.

The night wasn’t over for Rollins, though, as he returned to the ring later in the show to confront Kevin Owens over walking out on his Survivor Series team.