The Royal Family have blasted the BBC in a rare joint statement over its airing of “The Princes and The Press”.

The statement, from Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace, and Clarence House, called the move to air the controversial documentary, which features rumours regarding Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s departure from the Royal Family, “disappointing” from the broadcaster.

“A free, responsible and open Press is of vital importance to a healthy democracy,” the statement begins. “However, too often overblown and unfounded claims from unnamed sources are presented as facts and it is disappointing when anyone, including the BBC, gives them credibility.”

The first episode of the two-part documentary covers a variety of allegations regarding the Sussexes, their relationship with the media, and their relationship with the rest of the Royal Family.

In its attempt to explore these claims, it interviews controversial figures like royal journalist Omid Scobie and Markle’s lawyer Jenny Afia, allegedly speaking with the Duchess of Sussex’s permission, and columnist Dan Wootton, among others.

According to the Daily Mail, Buckingham Palace is threatening to boycott future projects from the broadcast after it was not allowed advance screening of the episode.