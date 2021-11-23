Sharon Stone is asking fans to pray for her mother, Dorothy Stone.

On Tuesday, the “Basic Instinct” star shared a photo of her mom on Instagram, along with a message.

“Say a prayer for Dorothy Marie Stone, my mom, who has suffered another acute stroke tonight,” Stone wrote, concluding with “Thx 🙏🏻🤍”

Stone didn’t specify how many strokes her mother has had in recent days, only noting “another.”

However, as fans of the 63-year-old Oscar nominee are aware, Stone herself suffered a serious stroke back in 2001, an experience that ultimately led her to become an advocate for brain-aging diseases that predominantly affect older women.

“This is why I do it: My mother had a stroke. My grandmother had a stroke. I had a massive stroke — and a nine-day brain bleed,” she told Variety at a 2019 event she hosted to raise awareness for the Women’s Brain Health Initiative.

“People treated me in a way that was brutally unkind,” she said, adding, “From other women in my own business to the female judge who handled my custody case, I don’t think anyone grasps how dangerous a stroke is for women and what it takes to recover — it took me about seven years.”