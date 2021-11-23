Alexis Allen is opening up about her family’s medical emergency.

The wife of country singer Jimmie Allen took to Instagram on Nov. 21 to share the news that the two children the couple share — five-week-old Zara James and one-year-old Naomi Bettie – are sick.

The story features footage of Alexis holding her newborn with her daughter and the caption: “Two sick babies. One exhausted mama 🥵”.

READ MORE: Jimmie Allen Delivers Emotional, Tear-Filled Acceptance Speech After Winning CMA Awards’ New Artist Of The Year

In a heartbreaking turn of events, her second story reveals she may have been denied service.

“Turned away by hospital yesterday AM Ambulance at 2AM,” her caption reads. “Basically if your child isn’t blue at the lips they will not have answers for you. That’s been my last 24 hours.”

She continues, “Not one doctor has taken the time to actually listen and make sure she’s really okay – 10 min in and outs. What this nurse mama is seeing/hearing is so frightening.”

The mother of two did not reveal the nature of the illnesses, but did thank fans for their support.

READ MORE: Jimmie Allen And Wife Alexis Welcome New Baby Girl, Zara James

“Thank you everyone for the kind words and for thinking of us during this time. Hopefully, I’ll have more answers today 🖤,” she writes in her final story with a photo of sleeping Zara.

The couple welcomed baby Zara in October.

The happy news came hours after Jimmie cancelled his concert in Forest City, North Carolina, due to a “family emergency.”