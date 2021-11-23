Click to share this via email

Getting formal is easy, but doing it with style takes a bit more work.

Twenty-year-old model and “American Horror Story” actress Kaia Gerber is on the new cover of Elle, and in the issue she suits up for a formalwear photo spread.

Photo: Nathaniel Goldberg for Elle, Styled by Alex White

Looking great in a fashion-forward tux, Gerber models a black jacket and trousers, along with shirt, bow tie, belt, and boots from Celine by Hedi Slimane.

Photo: Nathaniel Goldberg for Elle, Styled by Alex White

She turns that tux into a white dress and full-length boots from Bottega Veneta, along with the black bow tie.

Photo: Nathaniel Goldberg for Elle, Styled by Alex White

Rocking a crystal-studded getup perfect for a fancy soirée or as eye-catching daywear, Gerber models a Miu Miu dress, with briefs and socks by Miuccia Prada.

Photo: Nathaniel Goldberg for Elle, Styled by Alex White

And for that boudoir look, Gerber shows off a black lace dress by David Koma with Wolford tights.

Photo: Nathaniel Goldberg for Elle, Styled by Alex White

But sometimes the occasion calls for something really flashy, which brings Gerber to a classic suit, but studded with sequins by Azzaro Couture.