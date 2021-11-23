The Weeknd is making history.

Billboard announced that the Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” has become the new No. 1 on its Greatest Songs of All Time Hot 100 chart.

It overtook previous champion Chubby Checker’s 1960s classic “The Twist”, with 90 weeks on the Hot 100 Chart.

In honour of the event, Billboard will feature the Weekend as its new cover star and release special trading card sets by Karvin Cheung. The set will debut a limited-edition NFT featuring the Weeknd, created in partnership with the Infinite and Autograph.

“This collaboration highlights a momentous achievement and a very special moment in time for one of the most influential artists today,” said Julian Holguin, president of Billboard. “We’re thrilled to celebrate that moment and translate the most quoted rankings in music to innovative, new formats. The digital trading cards and NFTs launched in partnership with Autograph will truly capture the excitement that ‘Blinding Lights’ inspires and allow fans to own a defining moment in music history.”

The song also broke records as the No. 1 top 5 hit at 43 weeks, top 10 hit at 57 weeks, and top 40 hit at 86 weeks.

In his cover issue, the Weekend, along with his collaborators, will share how the No. 1 hit came to be and what’s next for the artist’s music, with ambitions for a mega-tour and new album.