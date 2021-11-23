Caitlyn Jenner has regrets about her feud with Ellen DeGeneres.

In a clip from Tuesday’s final episode of “Big Brother VIP”, the 72-year-old reality star reveals that amid her feud with the daytime host, she considered stopping her kids from going on “Ellen”.

“I did go on [“The Ellen DeGeneres Show”], and then I blasted her a**,” Jenner says of DeGeneres, revealing that afterward she called then-wife Kris Jenner and asked if they should stop “any of the kids from being on ‘Ellen’.”

Kris talked her down from the plan, and Caitlyn says she later thought better of it, too.

In her contentious 2015 interview with DeGeneres, Caitlyn admitted her past hesitation to accept same-sex marriage, which prompted DeGeneres to describe her views as “confusing” in an interview with Howard Stern.

Later, Caitlyn said publicly that DeGeneres’s comment had made her feel “alienated” from the LGBTQ community.

“Looking back on it, I could’ve handled a couple of things a little bit differently,” Caitlyn says in the new clip, “because I didn’t think she’d respond the way she did. And then she goes to me, ‘Well, it sounds like you’re really not for it.’ And I said, ‘No, I just said I’m for gay marriage.'”

Caitlyn adds, “The next week, she goes on Howard Stern’s radio show and says I was against gay marriage, and absolutely burnt my a**. And so, in the media, I got really tough on her.”