Fans are getting an extended look at the upcoming “Jurassic World: Dominion” with a new prologue that serves as the beginning of the film’s story.

A new, five-minute special prologue directed by “Jurassic World: Dominion” director and co-writer Colin Trevorrow takes viewers back to the beginning, 65 million years ago. Featuring seven new species of dinosaurs that have never been seen in the “Jurassic Park” franchise, the prologue gives audiences a glimpse at what life was like for the creatures before rocketing back to the present day when things are getting more than a little out of hand at a drive-in.

According to Universal Pictures, the prologue “serves as the beginning of a story that will be continued in theatres” with the feature film.

Industrial Light and Magic, which has created the visual effects for every “Jurassic” film is once again creating the visual effects for the new movie.

Arriving in theatres on June 10, “Jurassic World Dominion” sees original franchise stars Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, and Laura Dern reprise their roles alongside franchise reboot stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. The plot of the film is being kept under wraps, but judging from the prologue, we can assume dinosaurs are once again running amok among the humans.